Country Life 19 May 2021

SANDRINGHAM GOES ORGANIC: The Prince of Wales tells Paula Lester about the importance of farming naturally and sustainably.

TREES FOR TOMORROW: Join our campaign to plant the Country Life Forest.

ETHICAL SHOPPING: Buying carefully can help the planet — here’s what you need to know.

THE GOOD LIFE: Ethical entrepreneurs living off the land.

SEAWEED: Jamie Blackett on the secret ingredient.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Finlay Scott picks a portrait.

FEARGAL SHARKEY: A good 80s pop star is hard to find, but we managed to catch up with the singer — now a many concerned with saving rivers.

GREEN GOLD: How alternatives to mining can help lessen the impact of digging for gold.

WHAT DO ALL THE SYMBOLS MEAN: Recycling’s baffling symbols decoded.

COMPOST: Tiffany Daneff on how to get it right.