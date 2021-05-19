Country Life 19 May 2021

Find out more here about some of the pieces this week:
SANDRINGHAM GOES ORGANIC: The Prince of Wales tells Paula Lester about the importance of farming naturally and sustainably.
TREES FOR TOMORROW: Join our campaign to plant the Country Life Forest.
ETHICAL SHOPPING: Buying carefully can help the planet — here’s what you need to know.
THE GOOD LIFE: Ethical entrepreneurs living off the land.
SEAWEED: Jamie Blackett on the secret ingredient.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Finlay Scott picks a portrait.
FEARGAL SHARKEY: A good 80s pop star is hard to find, but we managed to catch up with the singer — now a many concerned with saving rivers.
GREEN GOLD: How alternatives to mining can help lessen the impact of digging for gold.
WHAT DO ALL THE SYMBOLS MEAN: Recycling’s baffling symbols decoded.
COMPOST: Tiffany Daneff on how to get it right.