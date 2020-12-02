Country Life 2 December 2020

Find out more here:
PUGS: They’ve become one of the nation’s most popular dog breeds. But why? Flora Watkins takes a look.
BUILDING HOUSES FROM CRAYONS: An unusual artist talks to Country Life.
THE MOON: Jeremy Hobson on the strange but very real power of the moon.
LONDON LIFE: Crossrail’s secrets and the best hot chocolate in town.
RETURN OF THE MOKE: A 1960s icon is back.
BLACKDOWN HILLS: A look at the West Country AONB.
THETFORD FOREST: The forest with secrets within.
TEMPLETON: John Goodall on a London estate.
THE EDITOR’S LUXURIES: Mark Hedges offers Christmas inspiration with the things that have kept him smiling in 2020.
CLOISONNÉ: Never heard of it? You have now. Matthew Dennison explains more.
