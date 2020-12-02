Country Life 2 December 2020

Find out more here:

PUGS: They’ve become one of the nation’s most popular dog breeds. But why? Flora Watkins takes a look.

BUILDING HOUSES FROM CRAYONS: An unusual artist talks to Country Life.

THE MOON: Jeremy Hobson on the strange but very real power of the moon.

LONDON LIFE: Crossrail’s secrets and the best hot chocolate in town.

RETURN OF THE MOKE: A 1960s icon is back.

BLACKDOWN HILLS: A look at the West Country AONB.

THETFORD FOREST: The forest with secrets within.

TEMPLETON: John Goodall on a London estate.

THE EDITOR’S LUXURIES: Mark Hedges offers Christmas inspiration with the things that have kept him smiling in 2020.

CLOISONNÉ: Never heard of it? You have now. Matthew Dennison explains more.

And much more besides.