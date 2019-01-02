Country Life 2 January 2019, our first issue of the New Year, takes a look at Britain’s breeds of pig, how to learn a musical instrument from the internet and praises the everyday beauty of a good tea towel.

Find out more here:

JOHNNIE BODEN: The catalogue clothing entrepreneur chooses his favourite painting.

MILESTONES: Their practical use is gone, but these stones still have a role.

A CORFU GARDEN: Mary Keen writes about the Rothschilds’ Grecian paradise.

ARMOUR: The tricks of a man making ancient armour in the modern day.

GOING NUTS: Melanie Johnson works wonders with walnuts.

THE COOK’S COOKBOOKS: Simon Hopkinson chooses his top 10 of all time.

INTERIORS: Luxury bathrooms for the home.

TEA TOWELS: Yes, tea towels. Flora Watkins argues that they’re works of art in the heart of the home.

MUSIC: Can you really learn to play from a computer instead of a person? Claire Jackson investigates..

