Country Life 2 June 2021

MUSEUMS: John Goodall examines the architecture of the great National Gallery in London.

THE MARMITE OF COLLECTIBLES: Homely Staffordshire figures are still treasured for their humour and the stories they tell. But not by everyone…

BOOKS: Lovers of fine books need only visit a kindly dealer to begin their collection, reveals Huon Mallalieu.

ROCKING HORSES: Rocking horses, especially if based on a real steed, are as popular with adults as they are with children.

LONDON LIFE: Exploring creative Clerkenwell, behind the scenes at London Zoo, red telephone boxes and living on the River Thames.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Peter Sheppard on a Venetian scene.

SCYTHING: June is the time of the sweeping, soothing scythe, muses Amy Jeffs

HEDGEROWS: Adorning our hedgerows is a tangle of sweet scents and juicy berries. Simon Lester admires our wild climbers.

INTERIORS: Investment pieces worth keeping, selected by Amelia Thorpe

URCHFONT: Past and present are blended to perfection at Urchfont Manor, Wiltshire.

CRICKET: James Fisher looks ahead to the Test series against New Zealand.