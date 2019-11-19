Country Life 20 November 2019
In the Country Life 20 November 2019 we play cricket at Lord's, decide on the restoration of the decade and get to know the penguins at London Zoo.
THE RESTORATION OF THE DECADE?: Our favourite restoration projects, chosen by leading conservationists.
PENNY-FARTHINGS: Why this dinosaur is back in the spotlight.
PAGES THROUGH THE AGES: A talk with Caroline Bendix, library conseravtor
LLYWN CELYN: Edward Impey unravels the story of the holly grove.
ANIMAL MAGIC: London Zoo’s penguins.
COWS EARS: Lend your lugholes to Jamie Blackett.
CRICKET AT LORD’S: James Fisher learns to play ball at the home of the beautiful, yet cruel game.
HISTORIC HOUSES KITCHEN AWARD: See the winner.
TRAVEL: A weekend in Berlin and a long stay in St Moritz.