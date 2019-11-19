Country Life 20 November 2019

Find out more here:

THE RESTORATION OF THE DECADE?: Our favourite restoration projects, chosen by leading conservationists.

PENNY-FARTHINGS: Why this dinosaur is back in the spotlight.

PAGES THROUGH THE AGES: A talk with Caroline Bendix, library conseravtor

LLYWN CELYN: Edward Impey unravels the story of the holly grove.

ANIMAL MAGIC: London Zoo’s penguins.

COWS EARS: Lend your lugholes to Jamie Blackett.

CRICKET AT LORD’S: James Fisher learns to play ball at the home of the beautiful, yet cruel game.

HISTORIC HOUSES KITCHEN AWARD: See the winner.

TRAVEL: A weekend in Berlin and a long stay in St Moritz.