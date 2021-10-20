Country Life 20 October 2021

CHOCOLATE LABRADORS: The colour of a labrador’s coat is immaterial: chocolate is as good as any.

FISHING: Forget your last meal, where would your last cast be? Adrian Dangar asks the fishing experts.

GARDENS: When all else fails, there are a few plants on which you can always rely, says Alan Titchmarsh.

ART: Gary Bunt’s simple, nostalgic paintings have a deeper meaning.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Dan Skelton, racehorse trainer, chooses a scene full of movement.

MOTORING: Jack Watkins gets behind the wheel of the great Land Rover.

ST FAGANS: David Robinson examines the story behind St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff.

LUXURY: Hetty Lintell turns to tweed.

BACON: Can anyone resist a sizzling slice of bacon, asks Tom Parker Bowles.

RECIPE: Melanie Johnson tucks in to pears.

TRAVEL: Venice, hives and British Pullman.

INTERIORS: Charleston and Craft Week.

THEATRE: Michael Billington relishes old and new classics of live theatre.