Country Life 20 September 2023

Why my heart belongs to the Cotswolds
Honey-coloured villages, myriad sporting opportunities, secluded valleys and stylish shops are only a few reasons to love the area. Paula Lester meets the residents who wouldn’t live anywhere else
Kew’s Herbarium should stay put
Alan Titchmarsh gives his opinion on the proposal to move a major part of Kew Gardens’s priceless collection away from its home
I’m nuts about you
A tasty snack or a playground weapon, nutty possibilites are endless. John Lewis-Stempel gathers his autumn bounty
Giles Coren’s favourite painting
The presenter and writer picks a refracted memory of school
A fawn too far?
Jamie Blackett does the right thing and the barley is saved
Making history live
In the second of two articles, John Goodall visits Spetchley Park, Worcestershire, where the Regency meets the 21st century
Native breeds
Kate Green admires the grand Gloucestershire Old Spot pig
Lark Rise ascending
Flora Thompson’s world of post offices and rustic living beguiles Matthew Dennison 80 years on
Follow your (white) hart
Why has the white stag drawn questers for centuries? Deborah Nicholls-Lee sets off on the trail
The tooth, the whole tooth and nothing but the tooth
Neil Buttery grins and bears the history of the crooked British smile
Interiors
Kitting out your dream kitchen
Set in stone
The outbuildings of an ancient Cotswold farmhouse are now a series of beguiling gardens. Tiffany Daneff explores
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson relishes figs
A blessing in disguise
Odd in looks, but surprisingly cuddly and a protection from the Devil, wood avens has a rich history, finds John Wright
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell’s tastiest jewellery
Through the looking glass
Michael Billington admires imaginative shows at inventive venues
