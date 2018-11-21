Country Life 21 November 2018 features the best winter berries you’ll find in Britain, talks to expert restorers to find how they bring new life to old pieces and looks at how to turn an old wreck into a beautiful home. Find out more here:

RESTORATIVE POWERS: Victoria Marston and John Goodall meet the magicians who revitalise works of art.

BERRY GOOD: John Hoyland on the wonders of winter gardens.

GORGEOUS GRAYLINGS: David Profumo and John Lewis-Stempel on these fine birds.

TRAVEL: A clifftop hideaway in Croatia and a Copenhagen feast.

A WEST SUSSEX RESTORATION: Pitshill Park’s revival comes under the microscope.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Architectural designer Maria Speake takes her pick.

THE KENT DOWNS: Fiona Reynolds on a part of Britain that remains proudly rural despite its proximity to the capital.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The barometer maker.

NOVEL APPROACH: Michael Billington on the books that make it to the stage.

INTERIORS: Colonial chic and a Chelsea bedroom sanctuary.

BRAMBLES: The mythology woven through these prickly branches pervades the culture as Ian Morton explains.

TWEED TALES: The Editor takes a trip that rekindles his love of fishing.

