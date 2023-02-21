Country Life 22 February 2023

Notes from an old master
Charlotte Mullins talks to Dutch Old Masters dealer Johnny van Haeften about Brexit, biscuits and the state of the art market
Beauty is in the eye of the brush holder
Michael Prodger explores the ugly face of art, complete with jutting jawlines, rubbery lips and potato-shaped noses
Go ahead, jump!
Traditionally a symbol of fertility and a fairy-tale prince, our frogs are facing an uncertain future, discovers Ian Morton
A cut above
A trio of British growers offers advice to Tiffany Daneff on how to start a cutting garden
The ‘firework’ master
The multitalented John Piper should be celebrated as one of the great polymaths of the 20th century, argues Peyton Skipwith
School Life
Andrew Green calls for choristers to take a pew and Lucy Higginson finds the Arts are thriving, plus Tessa Waugh on heads’ hobbies
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins takes a step back in time to enjoy Kilvert’s Diary
Nicholas Lyons’s favourite painting
London’s Lord Mayor selects a vibrant and optimistic work
An encyclopaedia of architecture
Jeremy Musson examines the evolving architectural tapestry of Winchester College, Hampshire
Native breeds
The attractive two-tone Badger Face Welsh Mountain Sheep catches the eye of Kate Green
The writing’s on the wall
The ancient art of dry-stone walling leaves John Lewis-Stempel in a Zen-like state
Luxury
Hetty Lintell on inspiration from Highgrove and tasselled jewels, plus Jeremy Irvine’s must-haves
Interiors
Arabella Youens on a discovery at Keythorpe Hall and Giles Kime on the route to design success
Fresh picks
Elegant vases with Amelia Thorpe
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on salad leaves
