Country Life 22 January 2020

SILENCE OF THE BIRDS: Tom Streeter of SongBird Survival talks to Kate Green about the charity’s work in saving avian songsters

SHAKESPEARE, DEMOCRACYAND RASPBERRY-RIPPLE: The great British philistine is a notable addition to the world, argues David Turner

ROARING TWENTIES: Ysenda Maxtone Graham sets out her wishlist for the 2020s and Victoria Marston finds the icons that made the 1920s a success

LAND OF MYTH AND LEGEND: Amy Jeffs recalls the stories of Merlin, the Holy Grail and a miraculous salmon

INTERIORS: Magnificent four-poster beds

ARCHITECTURE: The re-working of Ogston House, Derbyshire, in the 1850s resulted in a coherent whole

CLEMENTINES: Melanie Johnson makes a cake and salads

I SPY: Being immortalised as a Spy caricature in Vanity Fair was once a gentleman’s dream, observes Eleanor Doughty

ROLLIN’, ROLLIN’, ROLLIN’: The audacious Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a king of cars, says Charles Rangeley-Wilson