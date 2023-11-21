Country Life 22 November 2023

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.
Betty, Belle and other stories
Camping novice James Fisher takes a Land Rover Defender and goes wild in the isolation and beauty of Exmoor National Park
Clarity not carte blanche
A Domesday book of Britain’s landscape is needed to protect our precious, shrinking country-side, argues Simon Jenkins
Stirring the pot
Grab a spoon! Stir-up Sunday is almost upon us, but only stir your Christmas-pudding mixture clockwise, warns Neil Buttery
Game, setter, match
Matthew Dennison meets the advocates of the irrepressible, free-spirited English setter, for many, the ultimate working dog
As hard as nails
The mighty and mysterious hornbeam is the muscular iron-wood of our ancient forests, as Vicky Liddell discovers
Cure and simple
The time has come for British charcuterie to shine, says Tom Parker Bowles, as he savours the flavour of our air-dried sausages
Gavin Plumley’s favourite painting
The author and cultural historian selects a vibrant Glasgow Boys work that lifts his winter mood
Classicism in the Deccan
Anuradha S. Naik explains how local craftsmanship underpinned the restoration of the former British Residency in Hyderabad, India
Native breeds
Kate Green profiles the historic, handsome Blackface, a breed that accounts for one-third of the British sheep population
The good stuff
Hang on in there, says Hetty Lintell, as she picks out some eye-catching decorations to adorn the Christmas tree
Interiors
Arabella Youens marvels at the stylish new kitchen of a Mayfair pied-à-terre and Amelia Thorpe offers joyful ideas to add a touch of magic to the festive table
The devil is in the detail
From Satan cutting Devil’s Dyke to Merlin hefting Stonehenge, Susan Owens reveals the rich folklore of our ancient places
Devoted to daphne
John Hoyland’s stand-out star among winter-scented plants is the colourful daphne, with its bewitching, beguiling aroma hanging heavy in the colder air
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson celebrates the mild and sweet Savoy cabbage
Time and tide wait for no avocet
John Lewis-Stempel discovers desolation and beauty in equal measure as he strides across the Thames estuary in Kent
