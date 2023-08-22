Country Life 23 August 2023

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside:

The ultimate walk of shame

The ‘what ifs’ abound when it comes to Culloden, the battle that ended the Jacobite cause. Joe Gibbs retraces the futile tramp of the doomed Highlanders

Heart of stone

Heavy with legend, the Stone of Scone still has a strange power. Matthew Dennison tells the tale

In the swim

Christopher Woodward dives into the pools that keep the golden age of swimming alive

Anthony Mould’s favourite painting

The art dealer picks a portrait full of personality and friendship

Just save us all

There is reason to be optimistic, if we simply listen to each other, believes Robin Hanbury-Tenison

Holding fast

Brooding on its island cliff top, Dunvegan Castle, Isle of Skye, has been splendidly restored to glory, finds John Goodall

Native breeds

Kate Green admires the tough, versatile animals of the remote Shetland Islands: cattle, sheep, ponies, ducks and geese

Have your oatcake and eat it

Humble and versatile, the oat-cake is a true kitchen staple. Debora Robertson tucks in

Hoop, stock and barrel

Vital to the water of life, whisky barrels require ancient skills. Joe Gibbs visits Speyside Cooperage to witness the magic

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell heads for the Highlands for sartorial ideas

Interiors

Dividing up a kitchen can transform it, finds Arabella Youens

It’s all in the genes

Small details put the finishing touch on Backhouse Rossie in Fife. Caroline Donald visits a garden redolent with history

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson explores the dual personality of fennel

The yolk’s on them

A snack or a substantial meal, a Scotch egg is always delicious, muses Tom Parker Bowles

Love in a time of depression

Big questions concerning love and a woman’s place are posed, as Michael Billington’s spirits are raised in Regent’s Park

