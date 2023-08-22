Country Life 23 August 2023

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside:
The ultimate walk of shame
The ‘what ifs’ abound when it comes to Culloden, the battle that ended the Jacobite cause. Joe Gibbs retraces the futile tramp of the doomed Highlanders
Heart of stone
Heavy with legend, the Stone of Scone still has a strange power. Matthew Dennison tells the tale
In the swim
Christopher Woodward dives into the pools that keep the golden age of swimming alive
Anthony Mould’s favourite painting
The art dealer picks a portrait full of personality and friendship
Just save us all
There is reason to be optimistic, if we simply listen to each other, believes Robin Hanbury-Tenison
Holding fast
Brooding on its island cliff top, Dunvegan Castle, Isle of Skye, has been splendidly restored to glory, finds John Goodall
Native breeds
Kate Green admires the tough, versatile animals of the remote Shetland Islands: cattle, sheep, ponies, ducks and geese
Have your oatcake and eat it
Humble and versatile, the oat-cake is a true kitchen staple. Debora Robertson tucks in
Hoop, stock and barrel
Vital to the water of life, whisky barrels require ancient skills. Joe Gibbs visits Speyside Cooperage to witness the magic
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell heads for the Highlands for sartorial ideas
Interiors
Dividing up a kitchen can transform it, finds Arabella Youens
It’s all in the genes
Small details put the finishing touch on Backhouse Rossie in Fife. Caroline Donald visits a garden redolent with history
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson explores the dual personality of fennel
The yolk’s on them
A snack or a substantial meal, a Scotch egg is always delicious, muses Tom Parker Bowles
Love in a time of depression
Big questions concerning love and a woman’s place are posed, as Michael Billington’s spirits are raised in Regent’s Park
