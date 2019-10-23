Country Life 23 October 2019
Country Life 23 October 2019 names Britain's naughtiest dog, defends the countryside way of life and visits a glorious Devon garden.
BRITAIN’S NAUGHTIEST DOG: Meet Pici, and all the other naughty pups that she beat to the title.
‘OUR TIME HAS COME’: Nick Herbert MP, new chairman of the Countryside Alliance, speaks to Kate Green.
WILD FOOD: Tom Parker-Bowles has advice for us all.
CHAIRS: Are you sitting comfortably? You will be…
ANIMAL MAGIC: Nick Fox’s falcons.
NEW COLLEGE: Oxford’s increasingly-inaptly-named architectural masterpiece.
BOAT BUILDING: The remarkable survival of Peabody’s on the Thames.
GARDENS: Churston Manor in Devon.