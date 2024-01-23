Country Life 24 January 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside:
So much more than a walk in the park
Before creating a new national park, we need to be crystal clear on how existing parks should be governed and their role in Nature recovery, argues Julian Glover
Country-house Clawdo
Whodunnit? The pony in the parlour or the labrador in the lounge? Bronwen Riley investigates tales of pets behaving exceedingly badly
Where grace is laced with muscle
Black Beauty shares a paddock with Red Rum and Frankel as Paul Hayward conjures up his top 12 equine superstars
Rooms with a cru
A growing number of people are putting their wine on show — as they would a work of art — with the addition of a bespoke room, finds Amelia Thorpe
The evidence of your eyes and ears
James Fisher ponders the meteoric rise of the podcast and points your ears in the direction of some of the best offerings on the airwaves
Ashley Campbell’s favourite painting
The West End actor chooses a vivid, colourful mixed-media work that dances off the canvas
Nationhood and corporation
The imposing, attention-seeking Australia House in London is a striking celebration of union with Britain and national self worth, suggests G. A. Bremner
All bark and some bite
The beauty and benefit of tree bark is more than skin deep— John Lewis-Stempel reveals its versatile role as food source, pharmacy and haven for wildlife
The good stuff
Red is the colour this season and Hetty Lintell is all fired up by a selection of scarlet accessories
Wall to wall abundance
Tiffany Daneff is wowed by the remarkable walled kitchen garden that has been created from scratch at Whithurst Park, a manor house in West Sussex
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson celebrates the delicate and distinct flavour of purple-sprouting broccoli
In matters vegetable, animal and mineral
At one time it was deemed the Devil’s work, so how did opera come to occupy such an exalted position in British culture, asks John F. Mueller
Spin when you’re winning
England’s swashbuckling style has turned heads the world over, but James Fisher fears the worst for the tourists as they face cricketing titans India
