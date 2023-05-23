Country Life 24 May 2023

The original Nature boy
Shakespeare’s understanding of the natural world and its wildlife shows him to be a true countryman, says John Lewis-Stempel
Let’s pull together
Indefatigable volunteers and picturesque locomotives mean Britain’s heritage railways are thriving. Melanie Bryan and Kate Green climb aboard
The kraken wakes
Spectacular properties new to the market are giving the West Country ever more allure, describes Penny Churchill
Give it a west
James Fisher presents his pick of West Country properties
Where the wild orchids sing
Ben Jacob goes in search of our increasingly rare native orchids, from early spider to heath spotted, lizard and ghost
Christopher Jackson’s favourite painting
The poet chooses a poignant scene with a powerful message
Gather your wits
The Bard had a line for every occasion, finds Agnes Stamp
Making a modern castle
In the second of two articles, Clive Aslet unravels the travails of constructing—and restoring—Sir Edwin Lutyens’s massive, remote Castle Drogo in Devon
Native breeds
Kate Green admires the tough, locally prized Exmoor Horn
Earning their stripes
Cheerful Cornishware china is a familiar sight in kitchens across the land. Paula Lester takes her turn at the potter’s wheel
Move over Mrs Beeton
Her recipes are familiar, yet her name is forgotten. Neil Buttery salutes cook Elizabeth Raffald
Interiors
Giles Kime pays tribute to US designer Billy Baldwin and Amelia Thorpe gathers modern versions of his slipper chair
Shared economy
You can enjoy a far-flung home without the mundane realities. Agnes Stamp reveals how
Pastoral care
Shaded shrubberies yield to fine views at Little Benville House, Dorset. George Plumptre visits
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on carrots
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell takes to the water