Country Life 25 November 2020

ADVENT CALENDAR: This week’s cover is a beautiful, traditional Advent calendar, with 24 windows to open — behind each one a new delight.

CHRISTMAS FEASTS: Top chefs share their Christmas recipes.

CHRISTMAS DRINKING: As above, except with oenophiles and bon viveurs sharing their seasonal tipples.

TRUFFLE HUNTING: Tom Parker Bowles on the pungent white truffle.

GINGERBREAD: Rosie Goodwin on the origins of a sweet treat, and its festive connections.

CHRISTMAS GIFTS: Truly wonderful and refreshingly different gifts for everyone.

BEAUTIFUL BRITAIN: The High Weald, home of Winnie The Pooh, is this week’s AONB.

HOLMES, SWEET HOLMES: The detective’s eye for architecture is oft overlooked.

LETTERS FROM A LEGEND: JRR Tolkien’s letters to his children from the North Pole.

GROW YOUR OWN DECORATIONS: Val Bourne on how to repurpose your plants for Christmas cheer.