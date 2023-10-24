Country Life 25 October 2023

Native breeds
‘England’s past has been borne on his back’: Kate Green cele-brates the noble Shire horse, a gentle and patient servant
Taken by storm
Michael Prodger examines the artist in the eye of the storm, from a gale-tossed Rembrandt to a J. M. W. stomach-Turner
And still, as he lived, he wondered
More than a century after The Wind in the Willows was written, the exploits of Ratty, Mole and Toad continue to entertain, as Matthew Dennison discovers
In for a penny-farthing
Riding a Victorian high wheeler for 400 miles across war-torn Ukraine was a real eye-opener for adventurer Neil Laughton
Interiors
Kitchens can be so much more than mere functional spaces, as three leading interior designers reveal to Arabella Youens
Lighting-up time
Magical autumn colours make Leonardslee Gardens in West Sussex a place for all seasons, suggests Charles Quest-Riston
Jamie Hambro’s favourite painting
The Guide Dogs for the Blind chairman selects his favourite characterful animal painting
Medieval modernism
Mary Miers finds that the spirit of the Arts-and-Crafts Movement is alive and well as she visits Ballone Castle, a remarkable Scottish tower-house restoration
The whorled wide web
Simon Lester endeavours to untangle the natural wonder that is the spiderweb—gossamer thin, but stronger than steel
Scaling heart-attack hill
John Lewis-Stempel conquers the timeless Sussex Downs, before an October storm forces him to beat a hasty retreat
Luxury
Hetty Lintell explores bespoke eyewear, Penhaligon’s potions and remedies, and the life and legacy of Coco Chanel, Prof Tim Spector shares his favourite things, plus beautiful and practical navigation watches
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson welcomes pumpkins to her autumn kitchen
Travel
A trip to one of Bordeaux’s best vineyards is a voyage of discovery for Mark Hedges, as he learns the story behind the fine wine at Château Troplong Mondot
Feed your soul
Neil Buttery investigates the centuries-old belief that a soul would be saved for every special oatmeal cake baked and handed out on All Souls’ Day
Playing with fire
As The Wicker Man turns 50, Steve Sutherland looks at the making of a folk-horror classic