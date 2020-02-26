Country Life 26 February 2020

Find out more here:

THE PARADOX OF THE FOX: Fifteen years after the Hunting Act came into force, we consider the wily fox

LEAP YEAR ROMANCE: How many girls will go down on one knee this weekend? Victoria Marston examines a famous tradition.

CELANDINE: The herald of spring is discussed by Ian Morton

DOGS OF THE GREATS: Canines friendships have endured throughout the centuries, says Annunciata Elwes.

SCHOOL LIFE: Country Life’s guide to schools.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Dr Tim Hands picks a fine portrait

ARCHITECTURE: The beguiling Bishop’s Palace, Somerset.

INTERIORS: What we learnt from London Design Week