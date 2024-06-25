Country Life 26 June 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside:
Is wilding the wolf at the farmer’s door?
John Lewis-Stempel considers the theme-park alternative to a land nurtured by farmers
What drives me wild
Thoughtful management, wildlife corridors, positive conversations: Julie Harding finds out what wilding means to seven active conservationists and farmers
The beetles anthology
Glittering green, rainbow striped and fearsomely horned, a handful of our 4,000 beetles scuttles across Jack Watkins’s path
You reap what you sow
The soothing swish of the skilfully handled scythe is being heard again in British meadows. Simon Fairlie takes up an ancient tool
Country Life International
- Lawrence Alma-Tadema’s sultry depictions of the opulent life of the ancient Mediterranean world captivate Jack Watkins
- Russell Higham falls for the charm of Le Touquet, ‘the most British of French resorts’
- Harry Eyres raises a glass to 40 years of Château La Mission Haut-Brion
- Tom Parker Bowles savours the succulent cuisine of Sardinia
- Paul Henderson joins the rest of the world on the padel court
- Eileen Reid seeks the tomb of Aristotle high above the Aegean Sea
Rob Houchen’s favourite painting
The Les Miserables actor ponders human vulnerability through a revealing self-portrait
Imagining the past
The abbey of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk rises again thanks to an illuminating project by English Heritage, reports Steven Brindle
The legacy
Agnes Stamp sets sail in the Royal Family’s wake aboard a Flying Fifteen, the creation
of yacht designer Uffa Fox
Interiors
A light-filled dining room and the welcome return of crewelwork
Luxury
Seersucker suits, the Sloane Club, Tim Henman’s favourite things and summer scents
Doing things differently
Non Morris visits the brilliantly reinvented walled garden at Knepp Castle, West Sussex
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson savours fresh raspberries, the fruit of summer, in brioche buns and lemonade
Native herbs
Ear worms hold no fear for John Wright as he gathers watermint
Hit me with your best shot
John Lewis-Stempel remembers the respect and understanding his grandfather had for the wilds
These magic moments
Pressed flowers keep childhood memories alive for Sarah Holland. She talks to Catriona Gray
Light my fire
For centuries, artists and sculptors have turned to a muse for an idea. Matthew Dennison delves into art’s most fruitful relationships
And much more