Country Life 26 May 2021

Find out more:
EXMOOR PONIES: The people preserving the ponies.
LIGHTHOUSES: Still as functional as they are graceful, even in the era of GPS.
BUSTARDS: The great bustard is back strutting its stuff on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Henry Porter chooses a fine Bruegel.
ATHELHAMPTON: John Goodall on the restoration of a village which sparked a new trend.
DAIRY FARMING: A Devon dairy changing how we buy milk.
CONOCK OLD MANOR: Great gardens in Wiltshire.
PINK FLOWERS: Val Bourne’s favourite pink blooms.
PROPERTY: Best of the West Country property for sale.
LUXURY: Bags, watches and more.