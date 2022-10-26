Country Life 26 October 2022

Best in class
Country Life picks the 70 items you should own, from brooms to fishing reels, doll’s houses to trugs and everything in between
This fortress built by Nature for herself
Picture Editor Lucy Ford picks her favourite entries from the Landscape Photographer of the Year Awards
Dabbling with pretty ducks
From tiny teal to extravagant mandarins, waterfowl can be an ornament on any lake or pond.
A song of chance and fire
The colours of autumn may be hard to predict, but that only makes them more glorious, believes Steven Desmond
Jean-Louis Sebagh’s favourite painting
The cosmetic doctor and skin-care specialist picks a Surreal scene
No time for sentiment
A grey-squirrel drey catches the eye of John Lewis-Stempel, as he feeds his sheep in the wet
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins falls under the spell of The Phantom of the Opera
A Georgian celebration
John Goodall, chairman of the judging panel, reveals the results of the Georgian Group Awards
‘Governed for God’s praise’
In the first of two articles, David Robinson revisits a remarkable survival of a Premonstratensian abbey, Beeleigh in Essex
Sweet to the core
Toffee apples are far from being only children’s treats, says Debora Robertson
Red sky at night is a solar delight
Giles Kime gets excited about turning on his dishwasher
Luxury
Monty Don and explosive jewels
All fired up
Non Morris admires the autumn display at Gresgarth Hall, Lincolnshire, home of garden designer Arabella Lennox-Boyd
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on pumpkins