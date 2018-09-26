Country Life 26 September 2018

Country Life September 26 2018 explores our readers’ shooting favourites, how good the latest Range Rover really is and the benefits of a kitchen designed for entertaining.

Find out more here:

THE DUCHESS DIARIES: Jane Dismore on the achievements of out great chatelaines.

FAVOURITE QUARRY: From Partridge to pigeon, friends of Country Life tell Paula Lester their top choices.

NAUGHTY PUPS: Rupert Uloth tells tales on the most badly behaved gun dogs.

INTERIORS: Amelia Thorpe explains how kitchens can be entertaining spaces, too.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Claudia Schiffer chooses an abstract by Andy Warhol.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The luthier.

GARDENS: A plantsman’s paradise at Powis Castle, Powys.

PEARS: Melanie Johnson pairs pears with some wonderful dishes.

THE CHAMELEONS OF THE SEA: David Profumo on Octopuses.

BEHIND THE WHEEL: Charles Rangeley-Wilson drives the clean and classy Velar.

LUXURY: Comfort in the field, leather toolboxes and former jockey Bob Champion’s favourite things.

