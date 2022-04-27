Country Life 27 April 2022

A love letter to Norfolk
Novelist and local D. J. Taylor reveals the real magic of his home
And they all lived together in a little crooked house
The nursery rhyme came true for two residents of Lavenham, Suffolk, discovers Flora Watkins
On the wings of a turtle dove
Dedicated conservation work is reviving the fortunes of this pretty summer bird with its purring call, finds Robin Page
‘How lovely are the things you help us to perceive’
Enduring love for English rural life shone through the work of the convivial Sir Alfred Munnings, who deserves more credit for his skill, believes Octavia Pollock
Gilane Tawadros’s favourite painting
The writer and curator chooses a Turner with modern resonance
Birds in their little nests agree
John Lewis-Stempel admires the nests being built all around
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins on the Test record of cricketing legend Len Hutton
The serene interior
The remodelling of Elizabethan Longstowe Hall, Cambridgeshire, evokes 17th-century Dutch art, reports Jeremy Musson
There’s pickle in the jar
Branston pickle has been cheering cheese sandwiches for 100 years, finds Alec Marsh
Luxury
Land Rovers, loafers and Lord Botham’s favourite things
Interiors
Kitchens and a house of fun
Gardening on the edge
For its Chelsea-winning owner, Mansard House in Suffolk is a grand garden laboratory, discovers Catherine Howard
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson conjures courses with watercress
A plum role
Jonathan Spain on the story of the succulent Cambridge gage
