Country Life 27 December 2023

Please note that due to the Christmas break, the December 27 issue will be on newsstands and delivered to subscribers on December 28.

Beautiful Britain: a celebration of our land

John Goodall and Kate Green share a selection of captivating images from Country Life: 125 Years of Countryside Living in Great Britain from the Archives of Country Life, their new book showcasing the many wonders of our magnificent country

Walking on a tightrope

The rope-makers of this once proud maritime nation are near the end of their tether — Harry Pearson meets those dedicated to keeping a heritage craft afloat

Forget me knot

Do you know your bowline from your sheepshank and your reef from your round turn and two half hitches? Agnes Stamp attempts to untangle the mysterious world of knot tying

Pearls of wisdom

Giles Kime seeks interior-design advice and inspiration in the wise words of the great and the good, from Sir Winston Churchill and Dorothy Draper to Nicky Haslam and Nina Campbell

Fantastic beasts and where to keep them

Could you stable Pegasus or a unicorn, feed the Gruffalo or keep a Psammead in your spare room? Deborah Nicholls-Lee ponders the pros and cons of adopting a mythical creature

Victoria Vyvyan’s favourite painting

The president of the CLA selects a 16th-century master engraving, the subject of which is a true picture of peaceful concentration

Chivalry and sacrifice

Timothy Mowl investigates the history of Sir Herbert Baker’s War Cloister, a remarkable monument to the fallen from Winchester College, Hampshire

Sealed with a kiss

A handwritten note is a rare and unrivalled joy in this digital age. Sarah Fortescue puts pen to paper on the art of letter writing

Before Sissinghurst

Christopher Stocks steps back in time to the formative gardening years of Vita Sackville-West and Harold Nicolson at Long Barn near Sevenoaks in Kent

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson celebrates the flavour and nutrients of easy-to-grow microgreens

New series: Arts & Antiques

Art dealer Ben Brown knows a dram good sculpture when he sees one — Carla Passino reveals the story behind his hippopotamus whisky bar