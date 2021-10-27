Trending:

Country Life 27 October 2021

Country Life 27 October 2021 looks at scary houses, Britain's most famous cat and the lengths that you can go to with bespoke requests.
Country Life

SPOOKY HOUSES: Ghostly happenings have been a saving grace for great houses.

THE NUMBER 10 CAT: Downing Street would be over-run without the Chief Mouser. Claire Jackson salutes our Government’s feline protector.

BONKERS BESPOKE: Anything is possible with the right amount of imagination — and money.

LUXURY: Bespoke Land Rovers, shoes and flowers, plus David Gandy.

MAGIC CARPETS: Even the floor can be woven to your taste.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Martha Freud picks an intimate da Vinci sketch.

LIFE IN THE SLOE LANE: John Lewis-Stempel gets picking.

BOXES FARM: Rescued from dereliction, Boxes Farm, Northamptonshire, is a fine tribute to its owners’ artistic eyes. John Martin Robinson explores.

FINGERPOSTS: Our cherished fingerposts have shown the way for centuries.

INTERIORS: Kit Kemp’s Hampshire library.

ART: The age of Rococo gardens is brought to life through a little-known artist, says Timothy Mowl.

GLASSHOUSE PLANTS: John Hoyland chooses the best climbers for conservatories.

RECIPE: Melanie Johnson conjures up meals with butternut squash.

And much more