Country Life 27 October 2021

SPOOKY HOUSES: Ghostly happenings have been a saving grace for great houses.
THE NUMBER 10 CAT: Downing Street would be over-run without the Chief Mouser. Claire Jackson salutes our Government’s feline protector.
BONKERS BESPOKE: Anything is possible with the right amount of imagination — and money.
LUXURY: Bespoke Land Rovers, shoes and flowers, plus David Gandy.
MAGIC CARPETS: Even the floor can be woven to your taste.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Martha Freud picks an intimate da Vinci sketch.
LIFE IN THE SLOE LANE: John Lewis-Stempel gets picking.
BOXES FARM: Rescued from dereliction, Boxes Farm, Northamptonshire, is a fine tribute to its owners’ artistic eyes. John Martin Robinson explores.
FINGERPOSTS: Our cherished fingerposts have shown the way for centuries.
INTERIORS: Kit Kemp’s Hampshire library.
ART: The age of Rococo gardens is brought to life through a little-known artist, says Timothy Mowl.
GLASSHOUSE PLANTS: John Hoyland chooses the best climbers for conservatories.
RECIPE: Melanie Johnson conjures up meals with butternut squash.
And much more