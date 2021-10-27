Country Life 27 October 2021

SPOOKY HOUSES: Ghostly happenings have been a saving grace for great houses.

THE NUMBER 10 CAT: Downing Street would be over-run without the Chief Mouser. Claire Jackson salutes our Government’s feline protector.

BONKERS BESPOKE: Anything is possible with the right amount of imagination — and money.

LUXURY: Bespoke Land Rovers, shoes and flowers, plus David Gandy.

MAGIC CARPETS: Even the floor can be woven to your taste.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Martha Freud picks an intimate da Vinci sketch.

LIFE IN THE SLOE LANE: John Lewis-Stempel gets picking.

BOXES FARM: Rescued from dereliction, Boxes Farm, Northamptonshire, is a fine tribute to its owners’ artistic eyes. John Martin Robinson explores.

FINGERPOSTS: Our cherished fingerposts have shown the way for centuries.

INTERIORS: Kit Kemp’s Hampshire library.

ART: The age of Rococo gardens is brought to life through a little-known artist, says Timothy Mowl.

GLASSHOUSE PLANTS: John Hoyland chooses the best climbers for conservatories.

RECIPE: Melanie Johnson conjures up meals with butternut squash.

