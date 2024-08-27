Country Life 28 August 2024

Here’s what you’ll find inside
Can I tempt you with another carrot?
There’s bound to be horseplay when you invite a four-hoofed friend to tea. Flora Watkins is handing out the sugar lumps
From Paris, with love
The dust has barely settled on Britain’s equestrian glory at the Olympics as the spotlight falls on Burghley, says Kate Green
Wheels of fortune
A Corsa for the capital, an Aston for the budding bond? James Fisher has just the car for you
The legacy
Amie Elizabeth White applauds Charles Rolls, the man behind the most famous marque in motoring
Hero of the turf
Three centuries after his birth, George Stubbs still stands out as a peerless painter of horses. Jack Watkins celebrates his life
The sweet taste of freedom
You’ll never forget your first car — even if, at times, you’ve really wanted to, finds James Fisher
Eastern promise
In the final part of our series on the new commute, Liz Rowlinson unearths East Anglia’s hidden gems, all within reach of London
The summits of excellence
Adam Hay-Nicholls takes on the Three Peaks, powered by baked beans and Aston Martin’s DBX707
Keep calm and play on
There are still many vital lessons to be learned from playing sport at school, finds Madeleine Silver
