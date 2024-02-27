Country Life 28 February 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.
And they called it puppy love
From perfect poodles to the loyal and lovable labrador, our dogs are close to our hearts. Victoria Marston reveals the nation’s favourite breeds down the decades
Robert Hardman’s favourite painting
The author chooses a glorious work that irritated a former PM
How does your garden village grow?
The hand of Lutyens is still in evidence at Knebworth Garden Village in Hertfordshire, but new development plans threaten to ruin its character, finds Clive Aslet
Recommended videos for you
Here’s rooking at you
The rook is one of our most complex and misrepresented birds. Mark Cocker delves into the history of our relationship with the much-maligned corvid
Hitting the sweet spot
Partial to a pink shrimp or craving a cola bottle? Sweets are a form of currency at school — and Madeleine Silver is first in the queue at the tuck shop
Book your place
Here’s the Country Life guide to independent-school open days, with 50 to choose from
Rascals and rusticants
Harry Pearson investigates celebrated student scrapes involving Byron’s pet bear, Oscar Wilde’s lobster on a lead and ‘Mad Jack’ Mytton’s horseplay
Interiors
Arabella Youens finds everything is shipshape in north Cornwall following the transformation of an old boat shelter into the stylish and characterful Net Loft
Luxury
Hetty Lintell is dazzled by a new jewellery collection that is a real force of Nature, plus elegant wrist watches, beautiful jackets, fine shirts and a few of Jane Churchill’s favourite things
New for old
Tiffany Daneff visits Pembury Hall in Kent and finds that an overgrown garden has been reinvented for a new generation
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson finds earthy celeriac comes into its own alongside some strong flavours
I left my soul there, down by the sea
Riding a wave of fond childhood memories, John Lewis-Stempel is mesmerised by seashells and seaweed on the seashore
The brush of an angel
Matthew Dennison reveals how Angelica Kauffman overcame petty 18th-century bias to be regarded as ‘possibly the most cultured woman in Europe’
And much more