Country Life 28 November 2018 features our famous advent calendar front cover, with all manner of Christmas goodness inside.

CHRISTMAS GIFTS: Our annual gift guide promises to help you find something for anyone and everyone.

CANAPES: William Sitwell reveals the winners of Country Life’s Canape of the Year competition.

HAMS: Flora Watkins on why a ham is a highlight of the festive season.

HUGH DENNIS: The actor and comedian talks to Country Life.

PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1929: John Goodall goes through the archives to find out about office Christmas parties of the 1920s.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: A work by Winston Churchill gets chosen this week.

FESTIVE CUSTOMS: Octavia Pollock looks at where our seasonal traditions come from.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The stained glass maker.

THE BIGHOUSE ESTATE: David Profumo pays a visit to this Scottish estate.

INTERIORS: Drinks cabinets, and a look inside Susie Watson’s hosue.

ARCHITECTURE: A look at Saltwood Castle in Kent.

BRISKET: Simon Hopkinson’s recipe for a slow-simmered salt brisket.

