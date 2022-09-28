Country Life 28 September 2022

Walk this way
Katy Birchall consults trainer Ben Randall about how to get your dog to focus on you and stop disappearing on walks
Shooting pains
As a difficult shooting season begins, Simon Lester considers the state of the sport amid its many modern challenges
If I only had a brain
Confusing to dogs and a star of horror films, scarecrows still fulfil their traditional bird-scaring role, discovers Jeremy Hobson
Mary-Ann Dunkley’s favourite painting
The design director of Liberty Fabrics picks a bright patchwork
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins is diverted by the story of Shaw’s Pygmalion
Cowpat crossfire
Introducing children to milking proves fascinating — but a tad messy, reveals Jamie Blackett
A Tudor riddle
The much-loved and restored family home Poundisford Park, Somerset, conceals an intriguing history, finds Roger White
Game pie
Hearty, sustaining and not as difficult to make as you expect, game pies remain a stalwart. Emma Hughes tucks in
Let’s hear it for the girls
David Profumo salutes Mrs Reel Life’s prowess on the water
Interiors
Wine cellars and corkscrews
Luxury
Stylish shooting gear, plus Adrian Dunbar’s favourite things
The garden as masterclass
Silver Street Farm, Devon, is ever evolving under the aegis of its landscape-designer owner. Non Morris admires the results
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson picks apples
Riddle me this
Former mechanic Steve Over-throw has revived the lost skill of sieve-making with fine results, reports Natasha Goodfellow
So long, farewell
John Lewis-Stempel hopes for a ripening Indian summer
What’s inside Country Life’s special 116-page issue commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II