Country Life 28 September 2022

Walk this way

Katy Birchall consults trainer Ben Randall about how to get your dog to focus on you and stop disappearing on walks

Shooting pains

As a difficult shooting season begins, Simon Lester considers the state of the sport amid its many modern challenges

If I only had a brain

Confusing to dogs and a star of horror films, scarecrows still fulfil their traditional bird-scaring role, discovers Jeremy Hobson

Mary-Ann Dunkley’s favourite painting

The design director of Liberty Fabrics picks a bright patchwork

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins is diverted by the story of Shaw’s Pygmalion

Cowpat crossfire

Introducing children to milking proves fascinating — but a tad messy, reveals Jamie Blackett

A Tudor riddle

The much-loved and restored family home Poundisford Park, Somerset, conceals an intriguing history, finds Roger White

Game pie

Hearty, sustaining and not as difficult to make as you expect, game pies remain a stalwart. Emma Hughes tucks in

Let’s hear it for the girls

David Profumo salutes Mrs Reel Life’s prowess on the water

Interiors

Wine cellars and corkscrews

Luxury

Stylish shooting gear, plus Adrian Dunbar’s favourite things

The garden as masterclass

Silver Street Farm, Devon, is ever evolving under the aegis of its landscape-designer owner. Non Morris admires the results

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson picks apples

Riddle me this

Former mechanic Steve Over-throw has revived the lost skill of sieve-making with fine results, reports Natasha Goodfellow

So long, farewell

John Lewis-Stempel hopes for a ripening Indian summer