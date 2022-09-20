What’s inside Country Life’s special 116-page issue commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II

To remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Country Life has published a special one-off magazine, and we're delighted to say that it's for sale now.

The special, one-off magazine — which is not part of our regular weekly publishing schedule — will be on sale at newsagents over the next few weeks, alongside and in addition to our regular issues.

You can also order a copy online for the cover price of £7, which includes free postage within the UK. (Overseas prices vary.)

Below you’ll see some the contents, together with a few images to show you what you can expect.

Happy & glorious

The words of the National Anthem are an apt, if inadequate, description of Elizabeth II’s life and reign

Long to reign over us

What happened in The Queen’s eventful life?

Measuring the ruler

How many miles did she travel? Who owes her a pasty? Of what could she do an uncanny impression? Jane Watkins counts up the facts and figures

More than a figurehead

Thanks to television and air travel, Elizabeth II was more visible than any other monarch in history. Clive Aslet explores her unbreakable bond with her people

A little princess

Matthew Dennison reveals how Princess Elizabeth’s idyllic childhood was shattered by her father’s unexpected accession to the throne

God save The Queen!

For the first time, a sovereign’s Coronation was filmed for television, explains Clive Aslet, affording the public a glimpse of dazzling pomp and pageantry

A lasting love

Elizabeth II made two lifelong commitments: to her country and to her husband. Both involved sacrifice, but both brought her joy, says Jane Watkins

Home is where the heart is

Clive Aslet details how her family has been at the centre of The Queen’s life since her childhood and has been her mainstay through the years, good and bad

Keep calm and carry on

With the succession secure for several generations, The Queen leaves a prepared, experienced monarchy

The family business

The name may have changed from Saxe- Coburg-Gotha to Windsor since Queen Victoria, but the dynasty goes from strength to strength

Turning the pages of history

It’s fitting that The Queen should have graced Country Life’s Frontispiece page more than any other person

The mother of our family of nations

A tireless traveller and ambassador, The Queen shaped Britain’s international relationships and the politics of the globe as much as any politician. Jane Watkins reports

Clothes maketh the monarch

Hailed by Vogue as one of the world’s most glamorous women, Elizabeth II stood out for all the right reasons. Matthew Dennison peeks inside her wardrobe and Jane Watkins discovers what she really kept in her handbag

Pomp and circumstance

A sense of duty was one of the hallmarks of Elizabeth II’s reign, whether it was at national events or those of more personal significance, says Jane Watkins

Animal magic

The Queen liked nothing better than to get out into the fresh air with her horses and dogs. Kate Green details how she became a world-leading racehorse breeder and Paula Lester profiles her love for corgis and working dogs