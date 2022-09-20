What’s inside Country Life’s special 116-page issue commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II

To remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Country Life has published a special one-off magazine, and we're delighted to say that it's for sale now.
Happy & glorious
The words of the National Anthem are an apt, if inadequate, description of Elizabeth II’s life and reign
Long to reign over us
What happened in The Queen’s eventful life?
Measuring the ruler
How many miles did she travel? Who owes her a pasty? Of what could she do an uncanny impression? Jane Watkins counts up the facts and figures
More than a figurehead
Thanks to television and air travel, Elizabeth II was more visible than any other monarch in history. Clive Aslet explores her unbreakable bond with her people
A little princess
Matthew Dennison reveals how Princess Elizabeth’s idyllic childhood was shattered by her father’s unexpected accession to the throne
God save The Queen!
For the first time, a sovereign’s Coronation was filmed for television, explains Clive Aslet, affording the public a glimpse of dazzling pomp and pageantry
A lasting love
Elizabeth II made two lifelong commitments: to her country and to her husband. Both involved sacrifice, but both brought her joy, says Jane Watkins
Home is where the heart is
Clive Aslet details how her family has been at the centre of The Queen’s life since her childhood and has been her mainstay through the years, good and bad
Keep calm and carry on
With the succession secure for several generations, The Queen leaves a prepared, experienced monarchy
The family business
The name may have changed from Saxe- Coburg-Gotha to Windsor since Queen Victoria, but the dynasty goes from strength to strength
Turning the pages of history
It’s fitting that The Queen should have graced Country Life’s Frontispiece page more than any other person
The mother of our family of nations
A tireless traveller and ambassador, The Queen shaped Britain’s international relationships and the politics of the globe as much as any politician. Jane Watkins reports
Clothes maketh the monarch
Hailed by Vogue as one of the world’s most glamorous women, Elizabeth II stood out for all the right reasons. Matthew Dennison peeks inside her wardrobe and Jane Watkins discovers what she really kept in her handbag
Pomp and circumstance
A sense of duty was one of the hallmarks of Elizabeth II’s reign, whether it was at national events or those of more personal significance, says Jane Watkins
Animal magic
The Queen liked nothing better than to get out into the fresh air with her horses and dogs. Kate Green details how she became a world-leading racehorse breeder and Paula Lester profiles her love for corgis and working dogs
Thank you, ma’am — we’ll miss you
We pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96.
Windsor Castle’s rainbow to the heavens, and the other indelible images from the day Her Majesty The Queen died
Queen Elizabeth II’s reign by numbers: 15 Prime Ministers, 120 countries and 175,000 telegrams to centenarians
From the miles she travelled to the honours she conferred, Jane Watkins takes a look at some of the numbers
Carla Carlisle: The day I rescued The Queen
Carla Carlisle's friends and family back in America are convinced she's on personal terms with Her Majesty. She isn't — but
70 years of style: The clothes of Queen Elizabeth II
Far from being a passive dresser, The Queen pays close attention to what she wears and what those clothes convey.
A timeline of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II
After the death of Her Majesty, we look back at key moments from her 96 glorious years.
Memories of Queen Elizabeth II to bring smiles and laughter, from jokes with tourists to her delight at winning £16 on The Derby
The Queen was famous for the twinkle in her eye and wicked sense of humour, as countless people have recalled
Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes from around the world to Britain’s longest-serving monarch
‘They had come, as we came, because they felt they had to do something to say ‘Thank you’… This was the real proof of a nation’s love. Which is what the Queen richly deserved’
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Country Life columnist Agromenes focuses on the outpouring of love and celebration he
‘In over a thousand years, no monarch has been more loved or more esteemed’: Her Majesty The Queen remembered, by royal biographer Matthew Dennison
The twist of fate that led the young Princess Elizabeth to become heir to the throne could not have gifted