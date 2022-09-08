Queen Elizabeth II: Tributes from around the world to Britain’s longest-serving monarch

The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II provoked an outpouring of sympathy and grief from across the world.

Her Majesty The Queen passed away at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, at the age of 96.

The Royal Family had confirmed earlier in the day that the Queen’s doctors had been worried about her health, and within moments of the official announcement at 6.30pm, figures from around the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world began to arrive.

His Majesty King paid a moving tribute to his mother and predecessor.

‘The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,’ he said in a statement.

‘We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms, the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

‘During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.’

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, released a moving statement via social media, saying that ‘in losing out beloved Queen, we have lost the person whose steadfast loyalty, service and humility has helped us make sense of who we are through decades of extraordinary change in our world, nation and society.’

The newly-installed Prime Minister Liz Truss said that ‘we are all devastated by the news from Balmoral,’ and called Her Majesty ‘the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign.’

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, said that The Queen ‘stood not for what the nation fought over, but what it agreed upon. As Britain changed rapidly around her, this dedication became the still point of our turning world.’

Ex-prime minister Boris Johnson paid an eloquent and moving tribute, calling it ‘our country’s saddest day’, adding that ‘she brought her smile and warmth and her gentle humour — and for an unrivalled 70 years she spread that magic around her kingdom.’

Figures from the world of entertainment also paid their respects, with Elton John calling her ‘an inspiring presence’.

