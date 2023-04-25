The coronation of King Charles III: What you’ll find inside Country Life’s special 350-page commemorative issue

Country Life 26 April 2023 commemorates the coronation of King Charles III with an extraordinary issue of over 350 pages paying tribute to the monarch.
The Coronation of King Charles III
Heavy lies the crown
The circle of gold and glittering jewels is a familiar badge of royalty, but its ancient, symbolic meaning goes far deeper, explains Matthew Dennison
A theatre of coronation
John Goodall unravels the history of Westminster Abbey in its role as the nation’s coronation church
The Renaissance King
Ten friends of Country Life who have worked with The King tell why they believe the pioneering, indefatigable and courageous Charles III will be a great monarch
‘She’s the best listener in the world’
It has not been an easy ride for the new Queen, but she is excelling in royal life, describes Jane Wheatley
A perfect 10
Agnes Stamp plays the numbers game
It shouldn’t happen at a coronation
Tumbling peers, backwards crowns, earthquakes: the ceremony has seen it all, finds Carla Passino
Let the celebrations begin
Kate Green reveals what everyone will be doing on coronation weekend, from The Mall to the village hall
The King and I
Dorothy Maltby was there when George VI was crowned
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins admires the Gold State Coach
If the ceremonial hat fits
Royal milliner Jane Smith’s work has graced screen and stage, discovers Simon Fenwick
Time for change
Timothy Mowl meets the artist of our new coins
Let the power of the music carry you
Spirits will be raised by soaring song at this coronation, as always, says Andrew Green
The King’s gardens
Alan Titchmarsh tours the royal sanctuaries
Send him victorious, happy and glorious
Charles Harris examines the history of the national anthem
Not just for mugs?
Are commemorative souvenirs worth it, wonders Huon Mallalieu
Mark the occasion
Sarah Royce-Greensill explains hallmarks
The face of Majesty
Royal portraits reveal both preoccupations and personalities, finds Michael Prodger
Other articles this week
Henry Dallal’s favourite painting
The photographer admired by the late Queen picks a jewelled and gilded Persian scene
Luxury
Jane Asher and fine jewels
Interiors
WOW!house lives up to its name
All creatures great and small
Mary Miers tells the life story of St Francis
As fresh as a daisy
Cleavers and dandelions evoke the games of childhood for John Lewis-Stempel
Native breed
Kate Green on the noble Vaynol cattle
Shrimply the best
Tom Parker Bowles tucks into the luscious langoustine, seafood fit for The King
The bumblebee’s knees
Harry Pearson on the beloved buzzing bee
