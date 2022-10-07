Country Life’s forthcoming special issue on King Charles III

Country Life's forthcoming issue on November 9th, 2022, will take an in-depth look at His Majesty The King.

Royal biographer Matthew Dennison, who recently wrote a wonderful obituary of the late Queen Elizabeth II for Country Life, will write a major new feature about the newly-installed king. Matthew will look at His Majesty’s life, experiences and outlook to ask what sort of monarch Britain can expect him to be.

There will also other features and articles, including a collection of memories, stories and quotes from those who have known and worked with the former Prince of Wales, to share their insights of King Charles as a man.

The issue will be on sale in all good newsagents and supermarkets, and online from November 9th.

We’re also running a special subscription offer: UK-based readers can sign up before the end of October 10 to start their subscription with a trial period of six issues for £6, one of which will be the King Charles III special issue.