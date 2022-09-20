The flowers and pictures left in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen

Literally millions of flowers and other tributes have been laid out around the country in honour of The Queen — here are just a few of them.
Mourners were asked to leave only organic, compostable materials, though many pictures and soft toys were left at spots across the country.
In London, any flowers left at Buckingham Palace have been removed sensitively after 12 hours, and moved to either Green Park or Hyde Park.
All flowers left in the official spots at one of those two parks will be taken to the Hyde Park nursery for composting, with any plastic labels and cards sent for recycling.
Teddy bears and other soft toys — which have mainly been either corgis or Paddington Bears — will be handled by Royal Parks and its charity partners.
Flower tributes at Hollyrood Palace. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)
A King’s Guard soldier walks along the lawn covered with flowers at Windsor Castle on the day of The Queen’s funeral, September 19, 2022. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Floral tributes to The Queen at Hyde Park.
One of the thousands of lovely drawings among the floral tributes to The Queen at Hyde Park.
Flower tributes at Hollyrood Palace. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)
Floral tributes to The Queen at Hyde Park.
Leaving pictures along with flowers was common, as seen with these at Hyde Park.
Corgis featured heavily among the images saying goodbye to The Queen.
Paddington Bear was almost as popular as the corgis among the drawings left for The Queen in tribute.
This heartfelt drawing and message was left at Hyde Park.
Pictures left of The Queen were drawn from throughout her reign.
Flowers and tributes left in Green Park.(Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Flower tributes at Hollyrood Palace. (Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images)
A final trip on the Elizabeth line for The Queen.
At London’s Royal Parks, tributes were carefully placed around trees.
Floral tributes to The Queen at Hyde Park.
Leaving flowers was a global phenomenon. Floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II outside the British Consulate in Hong Kong. (Photo by Chan Long Hei/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Mourners were asked to leave only compostable, organic materials if possible.
Even Her Majesty’s youngest fans made pictures to mark the passing of the monarch.
