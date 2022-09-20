The flowers and pictures left in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen

Literally millions of flowers and other tributes have been laid out around the country in honour of The Queen — here are just a few of them.

Mourners were asked to leave only organic, compostable materials, though many pictures and soft toys were left at spots across the country.

In London, any flowers left at Buckingham Palace have been removed sensitively after 12 hours, and moved to either Green Park or Hyde Park.

All flowers left in the official spots at one of those two parks will be taken to the Hyde Park nursery for composting, with any plastic labels and cards sent for recycling.

Teddy bears and other soft toys — which have mainly been either corgis or Paddington Bears — will be handled by Royal Parks and its charity partners.