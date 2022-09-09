Trending:

A timeline of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II

After the death of Her Majesty, we look back at key moments from her 96 glorious years.

1926

At 2.40am on April 21, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was born by caesarean section at her maternal grandfather’s London home — 17, Bruton Street in Mayfair

Photograph of Prince Albert Frederick Arthur George (1895-1952) and Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (1900-2002) with the new born Princess Elizabeth (1926-). Dated 20th Century. (Photo by: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

1936

After the abdication of her uncle, Edward VIII, her father succeeded to the throne and she became heir presumptive

1940

Princess Elizabeth made her first public speech at the age of 14, to all the children of Britain and the Commonwealth

1945

The Princess joined the war effort and trained as a driver in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service

Princess Elizabeth, standing by an Auxiliary Territorial Service first aid truck in 1945, wearing an officer’s uniform. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

1947

She married Lt Philip Mountbatten in Westminster Abbey on November 20

1948

Prince Charles born on November 14

1950

Princess Anne born on August 15

Prince Philip holding Prince Charles and The Queen holding Princess Anne in a Royal Family portrait taken in 1951. Bettmann Archive via Getty

1952

Elizabeth became Queen on February 6, following the death of her father

1953

After a year of planning, the Coronation took place in Westminster Abbey on June 2

1960

Prince Andrew born on February 19

1964

Prince Edward born on March 10

The British royal family pose for a group portrait at Buckingham Palace on the occasion of the 25th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, 1972. Standing, left to right: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Seated: Prince Edward and Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1965

The Queen broadcast her first Commonwealth Day message, addressing issues facing the organisation

1977

The Silver Jubilee was celebrated, with street parties across the country and the Commonwealth

WELLINGTON NEW ZEALAND – FEBRAURY 26 : Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh smile during the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Tour in February, 1977 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

1977

The birth of her first grandchild, Peter Phillips. He was followed by Zara Phillips (1981), Prince William (1982), Prince Harry (1984), Princess Beatrice (1988), Princess Eugenie (1990), Lady Louise Windsor (2003) and Viscount Severn (2007)

1993

The Queen allowed the State Rooms of Buckingham Palace to be opened for the first time to the public during the summer, a practice that has continued every year since, with special exhibitions a particular draw

2002

A shadow was cast over the Golden Jubilee by the deaths of The Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret (February 9), and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother (March 30)

The coffin of The Queen Mother lying in state in 2002. (Photo by David New/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

2009

The Duke of Edinburgh became Britain’s longest-serving consort

2010

The birth of The Queen’s first great-grand-child, Savannah Phillips. She was followed by Isla Phillips (2012), Prince George (2013), Mia Tindall (2014), Prin-cess Charlotte (2015), Prince Louis and Lena Phillips (2018), Archie Mountbatten-Windsor (2019), August Brooksbank, Lucas Tindall, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi (2021)

2011

Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, married Catherine Middleton on April 29 at Westminster Abbey, watched by a UK audience of 36.7 million

2012

The Diamond Jubilee came in what proved to be a resoundingly positive year for the UK, followed as it was by the London Olympics. It meant that Her Majesty was the first head of state to open two Olympic Games in two different countries — not to mention to appear as a Bond Girl

2015

She became the longest-reigning British monarch, as well as the longest-reigning queen regnant and female head of state in the world on September 9

2016

The Queen became the world’s longest currently reigning monarch on October 13, following the death of Rama IX of Thailand, and the oldest current head of state

2017

On her 70th wedding anniversary, The Queen said: ‘I don’t know that anyone had invented the term “platinum” for a 70th wedding anniversary. When I was born, you weren’t expected to be around that long’

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh laugh together, even after so many decades. This photograph was framed on Her Majesty’s desk when she recorded her Christmas message in 2021, a few months after Prince Philip’s death. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

2019

On January 31, The Queen became the longest-reigning female ruler ever, overtaking Eleanor (1122–1204), who was Queen Consort of France and England and Duchess of Aquitaine for 66 years and 358 days

2021

The Duke of Edinburgh dies, aged 99

2022

The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee with events across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth

The defining image of the weekend? Great-grandmother and great-grandson on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

2022

Her Majesty dies peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire on the afternoon of Thursday, 8 September

Thank you, ma’am — we’ll miss you

We pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday 8 September, aged 96.

