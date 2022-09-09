After the death of Her Majesty, we look back at key moments from her 96 glorious years.





1926

At 2.40am on April 21, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, was born by caesarean section at her maternal grandfather’s London home — 17, Bruton Street in Mayfair

1936

After the abdication of her uncle, Edward VIII, her father succeeded to the throne and she became heir presumptive

1940

Princess Elizabeth made her first public speech at the age of 14, to all the children of Britain and the Commonwealth

1945

The Princess joined the war effort and trained as a driver in the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service

1947

She married Lt Philip Mountbatten in Westminster Abbey on November 20

1948

Prince Charles born on November 14

1950

Princess Anne born on August 15

1952

Elizabeth became Queen on February 6, following the death of her father

1953

After a year of planning, the Coronation took place in Westminster Abbey on June 2

1960

Prince Andrew born on February 19

1964

Prince Edward born on March 10

1965

The Queen broadcast her first Commonwealth Day message, addressing issues facing the organisation

1977

The Silver Jubilee was celebrated, with street parties across the country and the Commonwealth

1977

The birth of her first grandchild, Peter Phillips. He was followed by Zara Phillips (1981), Prince William (1982), Prince Harry (1984), Princess Beatrice (1988), Princess Eugenie (1990), Lady Louise Windsor (2003) and Viscount Severn (2007)

1993

The Queen allowed the State Rooms of Buckingham Palace to be opened for the first time to the public during the summer, a practice that has continued every year since, with special exhibitions a particular draw

2002

A shadow was cast over the Golden Jubilee by the deaths of The Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret (February 9), and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother (March 30)

2009

The Duke of Edinburgh became Britain’s longest-serving consort

2010

The birth of The Queen’s first great-grand-child, Savannah Phillips. She was followed by Isla Phillips (2012), Prince George (2013), Mia Tindall (2014), Prin-cess Charlotte (2015), Prince Louis and Lena Phillips (2018), Archie Mountbatten-Windsor (2019), August Brooksbank, Lucas Tindall, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi (2021)

2011

Prince William, second-in-line to the throne, married Catherine Middleton on April 29 at Westminster Abbey, watched by a UK audience of 36.7 million

2012

The Diamond Jubilee came in what proved to be a resoundingly positive year for the UK, followed as it was by the London Olympics. It meant that Her Majesty was the first head of state to open two Olympic Games in two different countries — not to mention to appear as a Bond Girl

2015

She became the longest-reigning British monarch, as well as the longest-reigning queen regnant and female head of state in the world on September 9

2016

The Queen became the world’s longest currently reigning monarch on October 13, following the death of Rama IX of Thailand, and the oldest current head of state

2017

On her 70th wedding anniversary, The Queen said: ‘I don’t know that anyone had invented the term “platinum” for a 70th wedding anniversary. When I was born, you weren’t expected to be around that long’

2019

On January 31, The Queen became the longest-reigning female ruler ever, overtaking Eleanor (1122–1204), who was Queen Consort of France and England and Duchess of Aquitaine for 66 years and 358 days

2021

The Duke of Edinburgh dies, aged 99

2022

The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee with events across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth

2022

Her Majesty dies peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire on the afternoon of Thursday, 8 September