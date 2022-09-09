Queen Elizabeth II: Next steps for the nation after the death of the monarch

A look at what will happen in the days, weeks and months following Her Majesty's death on Thursday.

Please note that many of the details are yet to be announced, and all are subject to confirmation.

King Charles III will address the nation on Friday

The King and Queen Consort return to London on Friday morning, where His Majesty will have an audience with the Prime Minister. The King will then make his first address to the nation. There will be a 96-gun salute to The Queen at Hyde Park, as well as other similar events at the Tower of London, Edinburgh Castle, Cardiff, and around the country and Commonwealth.

His Majesty to officially be proclaimed King on Saturday

HRH The Prince of Wales, became His Majesty The King at the moment of Her Majesty’s death, but there is an official proclamation ceremony by the Accession Council which will take place on Saturday at St James’s Palace. The will be made up from 200 of the approximately 700 Privy counsellors, and will be led by Penny Mordaunt in her role as Lord President of the Council. Also present will be others including the Duke of Cambridge, the Prime Minister, other ministers of state and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Flags will be flown at full mast for a day to honour the new monarch

To mark King Charles’s accession to the throne, flags will be flown at full mast for 24 hours from Saturday at 1pm. After that they will return to half mast until the morning after The Queen’s funeral.

The Queen will lie in state

Her Majesty’s coffin is expected to remain at St Giles’s Cathedral in Edinburgh for a few days, and members of the public will possibly be given a chance to file past. It will then be flown to London and taken to Buckingham Palace where it will sit in the Bow Room and then the Throne Room as The Queen’s family and staff have a chance to pay their respects.

Following that the coffin will be moved to Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament, probably on Wednesday, and the official lying-in-state will be held for four days. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past the coffin, as they did upon the death of the Queen Mother in 2002.

The Queen’s funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey 10 or 11 days after her death

King Charles will discuss and agree funeral arrangements with the Earl Marshal, a role held by the Duke of Norfolk, and one which comes with responsibility for state funerals, accessions and coronation ceremonies, and the opening of Parliament. The Palace has yet to confirm any details, but the most likely day is Monday, September 19. A National Day of Mourning is expected to be announced for the day of the funeral, which will effectively be a Bank Holiday across the UK.

The period of national mourning to last until a week after the funeral

‘Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, it is His Majesty The King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after The Queen’s Funeral,’ a Royal Family statement said on Friday morning.

His Majesty’s coronation expected to take place in early summer of 2023

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony will likely follow the pattern of recent new monarchs by taking place late in the spring or early in the summer of the following year. Edward VII was crowned 16 months after the death of Queen Victoria; George V was crowned 13 months after his father’s death; George V was crowned in May 1937, having come to the throne the previous winter; and Elizabeth II’s was held on June 2, 1953, just under 16 months after taking the throne.