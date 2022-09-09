Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son King Charles spoke to the nation about his beloved mother, her legacy and the future for the Royal Family.

His Majesty The King confirmed that HRH The Duchess of Cornwall will become Queen Consort.

King Charles also confirmed that his son, William, now becomes Prince of Wales, as well as inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, along with several Scottish titles. ‘With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations,’ said the King.

In the beautiful speech, broadcast at 6pm on Friday, 9 September, the King also spoke to ‘express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.

With the emotion building in his voice, he retuned to paying tribute to his late mother at the conclusion, closing with a quote from William Shakespeare’s Hamlet.

‘To my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you,’ said The King. ‘

Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May “flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest”.’

This is the full text of the King’s speech, courtesy of the Royal Family’s official website: