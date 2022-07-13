The Duchess of Cornwall: ‘I have a profound sense of being at home in the countryside’

In her leader article in the 13th July 2022 issue of Country Life, guest editor HRH The Duchess of Cornwall talks about her love of being out in the country, her childhood in the South Downs, the darker side of Britain's rural idyll and the farmers, fishermen, butchers and artisans who are the backbone of the countryside. Photograph by HRH The Duchess of Cambridge for Country Life.

‘There are many reasons why I was delighted to be asked to guest edit this week’s Country Life. The most selfish being that celebrating the magazine’s 125th birthday makes me, at 75, feel positively young…’ So begins the leader article written by HRH Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in this week’s magazine.

The Duchess, born Camilla Rosemary Shand, grew up in the countryside in the south-east of England, and has clearly relished thinking back over a lifetime often spent in beautiful rural spots.

‘One of the joys of being a Guest Editor has been taking the time to trace my own love affair with the countryside,’ she says. ‘It began, of course, where I was brought up in rural East Sussex, under the magical South Downs, where my sister, brother and I galloped over the hills on our beloved ponies.’

In subsequent years, she explains, she has come to know many other parts of rural Britain better, including, ‘the snow-covered peaks and purple stretches of Aberdeenshire, the gentle curves and golden stone of the Cotswolds, the wooded valleys and the ancient downland of Wiltshire, the majesty and drama of Co Antrim’s coastline and the brooding, mysterious hills of Carmarthenshire,’ among others.

Yet this is not an issue of the magazine put together while wearing rose-tinted spectacles: ‘This idyll sadly has a darker side,’ The Duchess writes, talking of rural crime, the problems faced by 21st century farmers and those experiencing domestic abuse in remote areas. The latter is ‘a cause particularly close to my heart,’ adds The Duchess, who is a patron of the charity SafeLives.

Above all, though, The Duchess’s guest-edit is a celebration. ‘My parents brought me up to have a profound sense of being at home in the countryside,’ she writes, talking of the landscapes, the people, the produce and even the weather that make rural Britain what it is.

‘I have cherished this opportunity to highlight some of the people, communities and charities whom I have had the privilege to encounter and who do such a great deal for life in our countryside, too often unseen and unsung,’ she adds. ‘I very much hope you will enjoy these articles.’

You can read the full leader article in the 13th July 2022 issue of Country Life, guest-edited by The Duchess of Cornwall. The magazine is for sale at newsagents and supermarkets; you can order the issue online at the cover price of £4.50, with free postage in the UK; or you can take a trial subscription of six issues for £6, which will include the special guest-edited issue for anyone taking up the offer by the end of July.