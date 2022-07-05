Camilla’s Country Life: A sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes television documentary about The Duchess of Cornwall’s Country Life guest-edit

Watch a trailer for the upcoming ITV documentary about The Duchess of Cornwall's guest-edited issue of Country Life, which comes out on 13 July 2022.
We’re thrilled and honoured that The Duchess of Cornwall has guest-edited the upcoming 13 July 2022 edition of Country Life.
During that process, a documentary crew followed The Duchess and the Country Life team to make an hour-long special about the making of the issue.
Here’s a sneak peak of the programme, called ‘Camilla’s Country Life’, which airs on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday July 13th.
The Duchess of Cornwall, as photographed by The Duchess of Cambridge for Country Life
