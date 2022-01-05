Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to guest edit Country Life to mark her 75th birthday

The Duchess of Cornwall is to join a prestigious line-up of royal Guest Editors when she takes charge of the July 13 issue of Country Life to mark her 75th birthday.
In taking the reins of this souvenir edition — which will be published just ahead of her big day on July 17 — The Duchess is following in the footsteps of her husband, The Prince of Wales, who has twice guest-edited the magazine, on the occasion of his 65th birthday in November 2013 and his 70th in 2018. Indeed, The Prince’s second edition was so popular, it became our biggest-selling issue of all time. In 2020, The Princess Royal emulated her brother’s editorial skills when she masterminded the July 29 issue — another bestseller — to commemorate her 70th.
The Duchess’s issue will reflect her love of horses and dogs — she has two rescue Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth, and is patron of Battersea Cats and Dogs’ Home — together with her most cherished view, favourite recipe and her champions of the countryside.
It will also celebrate the work of some of The Duchess’s 90-plus patronages, from Barnardo’s to The Royal School of Needlework and The Royal Society of Literature.
‘It is a great honour that The Duchess of Cornwall has agreed to guest-edit Country Life in July,’ says Editor Mark Hedges. ‘Her Royal Highness is a passionate countrywoman and we’re delighted that she follows her husband in presiding over this commemorative edition.’
The Duchess’s son, Tom Parker Bowles — a food writer, critic and long- standing contributor to the magazine — comments: ‘As a columnist for Country Life, I’m delighted my mother will be guest-editing a special issue. But I’m rather hoping she won’t try to muck about with my copy!’
