Country Life 29 December 2021

Taste the seasons

From pheasant in January to wild garlic in April and asparagus in May, broad beans in July to sloes in October and goose in December, eating seasonally holds a particular delight. Tom Parker Bowles takes us through the year and offers a mouth-watering recipe for each month

Zeb Soanes’s favourite painting

The BBC Radio 4 newsreader chooses a radiant portrait

Masterpiece

Irreverent, funny, moving and endlessly quotable, Withnail and I is a classic, avers Jack Watkins

Talking about a resolution

If you rue your inability to keep New Year’s Resolutions, fear not, you are in good company, with Pepys, Woolf and even Dr Johnson, reveals Felicity Day

The wonder of the world



The astonishing fan vaulting of Henry VII’s Chapel is a crowning glory of Westminster Abbey, London SW1, says John Goodall, in the second of two articles on our coronation church

Interiors

Giles Kime offers a selection of trends to look out for in 2022

What a difference a year makes

The past 12 months may have been strange, but they were good for the property market. Penny Churchill reviews 2021

White-hot snow

Carla Passino highlights some of the best slopes for snow around the world, from Aspen to Gstaad, and picks covetable properties for sale in each

Threaded through with history

The 17th-century gardens of Rydboholm Castle, Sweden, have been brilliantly reworked by gold medal-winning designer Ulf Nordfjell, finds Annie Gatti