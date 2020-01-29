Trending:

Country Life 29 January 2020

Country Life 29 January 2020 looks at ash trees, talks to Sir Don McCullin and looks at properties in the Home Counties and Wales.
Country Life

ASHES: Tough times for one of our most historic trees.

SIR DON MCCULLIN:  Mary Miers visits the artist at his home.

VIZLAS: Katy Birchall on the ‘charming velcro dog of royalty’.

HERRINGSTON: A spectacular Dorset house, visited by Roger White.

INTERIORS: How car maker Bentley is leading the way in design.

LUXURY: Jenny Seagrove’s favourite things, and Scottish chocolate.

POMEGRANATE: Melanie Johnson unleashes a burst of flavour.

VENETO GARDENS: Two fine outdoor spaces near Vicenza and Verona.

SIX NATIONS PREVIEW: Owain Jones on why England fans should be cautiously optimistic.