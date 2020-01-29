Country Life 29 January 2020

Find out more here:

ASHES: Tough times for one of our most historic trees.

SIR DON MCCULLIN: Mary Miers visits the artist at his home.

VIZLAS: Katy Birchall on the ‘charming velcro dog of royalty’.

HERRINGSTON: A spectacular Dorset house, visited by Roger White.

INTERIORS: How car maker Bentley is leading the way in design.

LUXURY: Jenny Seagrove’s favourite things, and Scottish chocolate.

POMEGRANATE: Melanie Johnson unleashes a burst of flavour.

VENETO GARDENS: Two fine outdoor spaces near Vicenza and Verona.

SIX NATIONS PREVIEW: Owain Jones on why England fans should be cautiously optimistic.