Country Life 29 March 2023

Regal splendour and renewal

The State Apartments of our greatest Royal Residence, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, have been triumphantly renewed. John Martin Robinson takes an exclusive look at the results

Oliver Gerrish’s favourite painting

The architectural historian picks an evocative Italian scene

Native breeds

Kate Green admires the striking Silver Appleyard duck

Breaking fresh ground

As he judders forward with the rotavator, John Lewis-Stempel welcomes the chiffchaff’s song

Don’t rain on my parade

Can we control the weather? Should we? Robin Hanbury-Tenison ponders the arguments

Who are you calling names?

Many of our best-loved plants are named after people who had nothing to do with them. Ian Morton unravels the tales

Join the club

Eleanor Doughty visits the thoroughly modern Walbrook

Masterpiece

Is it a boat? Is it a plane? Jack Watkins boards the hovercraft

Luxury

Cowboy boots, a chef’s table and cocktail rings to covet

Interiors

All you need in the kitchen

Rare brilliance

Laid out around enchanting Ven House in Somerset is a rare survival of a Baroque garden, reveals Christopher Stocks

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson gets creative with fresh green spring cabbage

It’s only natural

Float away in a natural swimming pool and relish the clarity of water cleaned only by aquatic plants, recommends Anna Tyzack

Faithful and fearless to the last

From a mathematical terrier to the canine denizens of castles, Man’s best friend has long been committed to canvas by our greatest artists, to moving effect, finds Matthew Dennison

Bolivar

The new Línea Maestra line from Partagás is worth puffing