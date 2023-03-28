Country Life 29 March 2023

Regal splendour and renewal
The State Apartments of our greatest Royal Residence, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, have been triumphantly renewed. John Martin Robinson takes an exclusive look at the results
Oliver Gerrish’s favourite painting
The architectural historian picks an evocative Italian scene
Native breeds
Kate Green admires the striking Silver Appleyard duck
Breaking fresh ground
As he judders forward with the rotavator, John Lewis-Stempel welcomes the chiffchaff’s song
Don’t rain on my parade
Can we control the weather? Should we? Robin Hanbury-Tenison ponders the arguments
Who are you calling names?
Many of our best-loved plants are named after people who had nothing to do with them. Ian Morton unravels the tales
Join the club
Eleanor Doughty visits the thoroughly modern Walbrook
Masterpiece
Is it a boat? Is it a plane? Jack Watkins boards the hovercraft
Luxury
Cowboy boots, a chef’s table and cocktail rings to covet
Interiors
All you need in the kitchen
Rare brilliance
Laid out around enchanting Ven House in Somerset is a rare survival of a Baroque garden, reveals Christopher Stocks
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson gets creative with fresh green spring cabbage
It’s only natural
Float away in a natural swimming pool and relish the clarity of water cleaned only by aquatic plants, recommends Anna Tyzack
Faithful and fearless to the last
From a mathematical terrier to the canine denizens of castles, Man’s best friend has long been committed to canvas by our greatest artists, to moving effect, finds Matthew Dennison
Bolivar
The new Línea Maestra line from Partagás is worth puffing