Country Life 3 April 2024

Spring fever
The reawakening of Nature has inspired artists from Botticelli to David Hockney and beyond. Michael Prodger revels in the artistic beauty of the season
Prepare to be a-maze-d
Few can match the twists and turns of Adrian Fisher’s stellar career. Deborah Nicholls-Lee meets the maze designer behind the chilling climax of Saltburn
London Life
- Tianna Williams visits a Scottish corner of the capital
- Need to Know has all the latest happenings
- William Sitwell welcomes back the big business lunch
- Richard MacKichan joins the Noisenights crowd
The icing on Nature’s cake
Poet Laureate Simon Armitage celebrates an annual explosion of pink and white blossom with excerpts from his new book
The legacy
Kate Green on how Sir Joseph Banks sowed the seeds of Kew
Leading by example
In the second of two articles, John Goodall puts the spotlight on the superb school buildings of Lancing College, West Sussex
Little April showers
Discover why a thunderous start to the month suggests a good harvest as Lia Leendertz delves into the weather lore of spring
Interiors
Green is the natural choice for a kitchen, as Amelia Thorpe and Arabella Youens discover
A garden from scratch
Caroline Donald marvels at the rapid transformation of the charming seven-acre garden at Charlton Farm in Wiltshire
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson puts British asparagus — a verdant harbinger of spring — back on the menu
Travel
- Camilla Hewitt raises a glass to Cognac
- Richard MacKichan explores the Alps in summer
- Hetty Lintell falls in love with Mallorca
- Pamela Goodman is in awe of the Alhambra
Gen Sir James Everard’s favourite painting
The president of the Army Bene-volent Fund chooses a wonderful depiction of the Battle of Waterloo
Déjà vu all over again
Carla Carlisle attempts to sort the tragedy from the farce in the baffling world of modern politics
Get the London look
Matthew Dennison charts the rise and fall of fashion label Biba
The good stuff
Mesmerising opals are having a moment — Hetty Lintell dives in
The Arts
150 years of the Impressionists