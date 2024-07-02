Country Life 3 July 2024

Seaside splendours

All the spirit of the Victorian seaside lives on in the dazzling interiors of East Cliff Hall over-looking Bournemouth beach in Dorset, finds Kathryn Ferry

Water, water, everywhere

Ben Lerwill drops anchor in the Thames to meet master boat-builder Mark Edwards, whose eclectic roll call of clients includes Elizabeth II and George Clooney

What’s your flavour?

Artisan ice cream makers have got it licked, says Madeleine Silver, as she checks out cones lovingly created using local milk and natural flavourings

You can be anything

Barbie is still in the pink at the age of 65. Susan Jenkins charts the ups and downs of Mattel’s often-controversial, yet still much-loved figurehead

Travel

Rosie Paterson reveals that Italy is still the place to go for unbeatable beach clubs, Richard MacKichan discovers the untouched isle of Formentera and Pamela Goodman carves out her own niche on a transatlantic cruise

Greg Mosse’s favourite painting

The writer chooses a ‘gorgeous panorama’ bursting with fellowship and rustic merry-making

Wrestling alligators in a mud hole

The country is all of a flutter in the build up to the General Election, but all bets are off for an exasperated Carla Carlisle

The legacy

Kate Green marvels at the Minack, Rowena Cade’s breathtaking cliffside amphitheatre

If I only had a brain

Increasing numbers of jellyfish are wobbling their way into British waters, but there’s no need to be alarmed, says Helen Scales

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell’s bold sunglasses leave everyone else in the shade

Interiors

Well-thought-out garden buildings are an ideal way to get closer to Nature, suggests Amelia Thorpe

London Life

Rosie Paterson goes up, up and away for the capital’s Balloon Regatta, Levison Wood is in the hotseat, Holly Black takes the wraps off the new-look Royal Academy Schools and Jemima Sissons is on the comeback trail

Coasting ahead

The D-Day landings were planned from its shores, but today George Plumptre finds a haven of peace at Lepe House in Hampshire

Strawberry dreams

Tom Parker Bowles is seduced by the charms of the strawberry, that most flirtatious of fruits

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson savours the joy of sweet and floral apricots

The dog days aren’t done

All eyes are on St Swithin’s Day as Lia Leendertz examines what weather lore has in store

