Country Life 3 June 2020

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.
Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.
See all the details for both offers here.
BUYING ART: How the art world has been dealing with lockdown.
WHAT THE DICKENS: 150 years on from his death, Charles Dickens’ characters are as endearing as ever.
RAMBLING ROSES: Charles Quest-Ritson, the man who literally wrote the book on roses, visits the collection at Moor Wood.
LONDON LIFE: Giraffes, Wimbledon and best commuter bikes.
PROPERTY: James Fisher picks out swish London homes new to the market.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Alexandra Shulman, former editor of Vogue.
NORTHUMBERLAND: A look at this castle-strewn coast.
HOLCOMBE COURT: John Goodall on this fine Tudor house.
NETTLES: The tale of the stinging plant and its dozens of uses.