Country Life 3 March 2021

A minister for all seasons: Defra Secretary George Eustice talks to Kate Green about Brexit, badgers and being brave.

Circles of life: Seemingly magical, yet care-fully made by man, dew ponds are vital for the health of our wildlife, explains Simon Lester.

A Kerr-handed castle: Rebuilt several times, Ferniehirst Castle, Roxburghshire, has finally been sensitively restored, reveals John Martin Robinson.

Taking it on the chin: Joe Gibbs is amused by the latest guide to being ‘posh’.

Benedict Foley’s favourite painting: The art and antiques dealer picks a surviving Stour Valley view.

Chasing the dragon: Fiona Reynolds finds herself tracing a mythical route around the ancient stones of Avebury.

Like the pot calling the kettle orange: For many cooks, amateur and professional, only Le Creuset will do. Devotee Eleanor Doughty investigates the brand’s appeal.

Interiors: A stylish boot room and designs inspired by the natural world.

Brilliant blossoms: Stephen Anderton admires the magnificent magnolia collection in the flourishing arboretum at Llanover, Monmouthshire.