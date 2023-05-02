Country Life 3 May 2023

The Once and Futurist King

Carla Carlisle hails Charles III

Kind hearts and coronets

Eleanor Doughty considers ducal coronation roles and we present the weekend’s timetable

A ticket to history

Royal invitations have long been worth saving, says John Goodall

Conquering the goddess of the sky

The successful ascent of Everest was announced at the Queen’s coronation, finds Octavia Pollock

Who will wear the Badminton crown?

There’s another event with royal associations worth watching this weekend, says Kate Green

A brush with plants

Steven Desmond meets the indefatigable botanical artist Emma Tennant as she turns 80

My heart is in the Highlands

Edwin Landseer’s best work was inspired by Scotland’s wild hills, explains Mary Miers

John Chatfeild-Robert’s favourite painting

The chair of the British Sporting Art Trusts chooses hounds

London Life

The capital through the ages, the perfect long weekend, top 10 things to do and how the property market has changed

The Regency reinvented

The ideas of Raymond Erith are encapsulated in Great House, Essex, reveals Alan Powers

Native breeds

Kate Green on Tamworth pigs

New farmers on the medieval block

The old system of strip farming survives at Laxton in Notting-hamshire, discovers Ivo Dawnay

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell checks her watch

Bolivar

Light up to salute The King

Interiors

The best furnishings for outside

Marks of distinction

A historic garden has been superbly remade at Tichborne, Hampshire, says Tiffany Daneff

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson gathers the peppery stalks of watercress

Travel

Britain’s top new hotels, Lake Como and suitcase troubles

The king of collections

Huon Mallalieu praises the rare survival of the Royal Collection

And much more