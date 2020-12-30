Country Life 30 December 2020

TRAVEL: From the best hotels and holiday rentals in Britain to extraordinary adventures on the far side of the world. Put simply, if you’re going on holiday in 2021, you need to read this first.

MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL: John Goodall on the ripples still being felt from perhaps the most famous killing in British history.

CLIMBING ROSES: Charles Quest-Ritson shares his tips on what to plant.

FANCY DRESS: Why? Just… why? That’s the question asked by Kit Hesketh-Harvey.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Tony Hall of the National Gallery makes his choice.

BEST MOVIE VILLAINS: Katy Birchall picks her top 50.

BEST PROPERTY SALES OF 2020: Penny Churchill looks back on a bumper year for country property.