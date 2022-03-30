Country Life 30 March 2022

Under the Italian sun: Tours of myth-laden, sun-soaked Italy had a profound effect on the work of Turner, finds Mary Miers

Something to crow about: The varied denizens of the corvid family have a mixed reputation, but there’s no doubting their intelligence, says Simon Lester

‘I have finally moved into song’: The creator of Tottering-by-Gently, Annie Tempest, turned a family tragedy into a sculptural force, discovers Ian Collins

Let’s hear it for shrubs: Once unfashionable, beautiful, low-maintenance shrubs are back — and not before time, believes Charles Quest-Ritson

Country Life International: Featuring…

News from around the world

the sounds of spring awakening

grandees’ memorable holidays

Continental aperitifs

places to play and stay

a dancer-turned-artist on living abroad

Paula Sutton’s favourite painting: The author chooses a double portrait with historical weight

Masterpiece: Jack Watkins admires J. B. Priestley’s subtle, yet powerful morality play An Inspector Calls

A hunting hall: The grand former palace of the Bishops of Durham, Auckland Castle, has been triumphantly restored, reveals John Goodall

Luxury: Scents, scalloping and Lawrence Dallaglio’s favourite things

Interiors: Wonderful wallpaper

Basket case: Woven garden accessories

Kitchen garden cook: Melanie Johnson adds a little something with spring onions

The girl with the golden touch: Althea McNish brought Caribbean colour to everything she did, from prints to fabrics, says Ian Collins