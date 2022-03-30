Country Life 30 March 2022

Under the Italian sun: Tours of myth-laden, sun-soaked Italy had a profound effect on the work of Turner, finds Mary Miers
Something to crow about: The varied denizens of the corvid family have a mixed reputation, but there’s no doubting their intelligence, says Simon Lester
‘I have finally moved into song’: The creator of Tottering-by-Gently, Annie Tempest, turned a family tragedy into a sculptural force, discovers Ian Collins
Let’s hear it for shrubs: Once unfashionable, beautiful, low-maintenance shrubs are back — and not before time, believes Charles Quest-Ritson
Country Life International: Featuring…
- News from around the world
- the sounds of spring awakening
- grandees’ memorable holidays
- Continental aperitifs
- places to play and stay
- a dancer-turned-artist on living abroad
Paula Sutton’s favourite painting: The author chooses a double portrait with historical weight
Masterpiece: Jack Watkins admires J. B. Priestley’s subtle, yet powerful morality play An Inspector Calls
A hunting hall: The grand former palace of the Bishops of Durham, Auckland Castle, has been triumphantly restored, reveals John Goodall
Luxury: Scents, scalloping and Lawrence Dallaglio’s favourite things
Interiors: Wonderful wallpaper
Basket case: Woven garden accessories
Kitchen garden cook: Melanie Johnson adds a little something with spring onions
The girl with the golden touch: Althea McNish brought Caribbean colour to everything she did, from prints to fabrics, says Ian Collins